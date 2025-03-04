Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness
The Election Commission has urged state poll machinery to communicate effectively with political parties and adhere to legal procedures. This follows allegations of identical voter card numbers in different states. Officials must provide action-taken reports by March 31 under the new leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed state poll officials to regularly engage with political parties to resolve issues within established procedures. This guidance comes amid allegations from the TMC regarding duplicate voter card numbers across states.
At a conference attended by state poll officials, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar underscored the importance of transparency and adherence to statutory obligations. This marked his first major address since assuming office.
The officials are tasked with submitting detailed action-taken reports by March 31. Kumar called for regular statutory meetings to efficiently address and resolve any issues raised by political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
