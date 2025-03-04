Left Menu

Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness

The Election Commission has urged state poll machinery to communicate effectively with political parties and adhere to legal procedures. This follows allegations of identical voter card numbers in different states. Officials must provide action-taken reports by March 31 under the new leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:42 IST
Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed state poll officials to regularly engage with political parties to resolve issues within established procedures. This guidance comes amid allegations from the TMC regarding duplicate voter card numbers across states.

At a conference attended by state poll officials, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar underscored the importance of transparency and adherence to statutory obligations. This marked his first major address since assuming office.

The officials are tasked with submitting detailed action-taken reports by March 31. Kumar called for regular statutory meetings to efficiently address and resolve any issues raised by political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025