Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed state poll officials to regularly engage with political parties to resolve issues within established procedures. This guidance comes amid allegations from the TMC regarding duplicate voter card numbers across states.

At a conference attended by state poll officials, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar underscored the importance of transparency and adherence to statutory obligations. This marked his first major address since assuming office.

The officials are tasked with submitting detailed action-taken reports by March 31. Kumar called for regular statutory meetings to efficiently address and resolve any issues raised by political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)