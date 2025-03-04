Left Menu

Unveiling the Horrors: Sexual Violence Against Children in Sudan's Conflict

Children, including babies, are victims of sexual violence amid Sudan's conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, reported by UNICEF. The database from Sudan-based groups reveals 16 cases involving children under five. Stigma, fear, and lack of facilities limit reporting, raising concerns for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:08 IST
UNICEF has highlighted the horrific impact of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, revealing cases of sexual violence against children, including infants. The clashes involve Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), contributing to an alarming humanitarian crisis.

Data from Sudan-based groups supporting sexual violence survivors show that of the 221 cases involving children logged since last year, 16 involved victims under the age of five. Notably, these figures are thought to represent only a fraction of the true scale due to barriers such as stigma and inadequate access to medical care, which hinder reports.

The RSF, implicated in many of these atrocities, has stated their commitment to investigate the allegations. UNICEF has called on all involved parties to abide by international law, emphasizing the urgent need for action to address sexual violence as a weapon of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

