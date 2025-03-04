Ukraine's Resilience Amid US Military Aid Pause
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed confidence in Ukraine's military capabilities, despite a pause in US military aid. He emphasized ongoing cooperation with Washington and acknowledged the importance of US support in the fight against Russian forces. Shmyhal hinted at the potential for a minerals deal with the US.
In the wake of the United States pausing military aid, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the nation's forces are equipped to hold their ground against Russian troops. He underscored Ukraine's intention to continue pragmatic cooperation with Washington, despite recent tensions.
Shmyhal expressed gratitude towards the US during a press conference, acknowledging the critical role American military assistance has played. He highlighted the importance of Patriot air defenses in protecting Ukraine from Russian missile strikes, while stressing the country's ability to maintain its defenses and work diplomatically.
The Prime Minister also mentioned Ukraine's readiness to advance a minerals deal with the US, a proposal recently cast into doubt following a contentious meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump later indicated that an agreement may still be possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
