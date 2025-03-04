Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilience Amid US Military Aid Pause

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed confidence in Ukraine's military capabilities, despite a pause in US military aid. He emphasized ongoing cooperation with Washington and acknowledged the importance of US support in the fight against Russian forces. Shmyhal hinted at the potential for a minerals deal with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:38 IST
Ukraine's Resilience Amid US Military Aid Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the United States pausing military aid, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the nation's forces are equipped to hold their ground against Russian troops. He underscored Ukraine's intention to continue pragmatic cooperation with Washington, despite recent tensions.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude towards the US during a press conference, acknowledging the critical role American military assistance has played. He highlighted the importance of Patriot air defenses in protecting Ukraine from Russian missile strikes, while stressing the country's ability to maintain its defenses and work diplomatically.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Ukraine's readiness to advance a minerals deal with the US, a proposal recently cast into doubt following a contentious meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump later indicated that an agreement may still be possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025