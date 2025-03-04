J.P. Nadda Chairs 9th Mission Steering Group Meeting of NHM, Discusses Key Achievements and Future Goals

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, chaired the ninth meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM) today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav and Smt. Anupriya Patel, along with senior officials including Shri Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and Shri V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog. Several high-ranking officials from key government ministries, secretaries from high-focus states, and representatives from NHM and MoHFW were also present.

Significance of Mission Steering Group (MSG) and Key Discussions

The MSG serves as the highest policy-making and steering institution under NHM, guiding health sector policies and governance. Shri Nadda emphasized the importance of translating the agendas of various healthcare schemes into tangible outcomes at the grassroots level. He underscored the role of Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in implementing initiatives effectively and stressed the need for targeted training and capacity-building efforts.

He also acknowledged the crucial contributions of ASHA workers, referring to them as the “grassroots foot soldiers” of the healthcare system. He proposed revisions to their incentives and honorariums to further empower them.

Key Highlights and Achievements Presented at the Meeting

The MSG meeting reviewed significant progress made under NHM, including:

Maternal & Child Health Improvements: India achieved the National Health Policy (NHP) target of reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to 100 deaths per 1 lakh live births. Between 1990 and 2020, MMR declined by 83%, surpassing global trends. Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) declined by 69% in the same period, with a 75% reduction in Under-5 Mortality Rate.

Reproductive Health and Fertility: The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) dropped from 3.4 in 1992-93 to 2.0 in 2019-21, with 31 states achieving replacement-level fertility.

Financial & Healthcare Access Improvements: Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OPE) reduced from 69.4% in 2004-05 to 39.4% in 2021-22. Government Health Expenditure increased from 22.5% to 48% of Total Health Expenditure (THE).

Infrastructure & Technological Enhancements: Health Human Resource Augmentation (HRH) expanded from 23,000 in 2006-07 to 5.23 lakh in 2023-24. Expanded Package of Services available at 85% of total operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Over 1.76 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational nationwide, with footfall rising from 13.49 crore in 2019-20 to 121.03 crore in 2023-24. Teleconsultations increased from 0.26 crore in 2019-20 to 11.83 crore in 2023-24.

Major Disease Eradication & Management Initiatives: Tuberculosis: 18% reduction in incidence (2015-2023), more than double the global rate, and 21% reduction in TB mortality. Dialysis Services: The Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program covers all states and UTs, benefiting 26.97 lakh patients with 3.27 crore sessions. Sickle Cell Anaemia: 5 crore individuals screened, with 1.84 lakh diagnosed, and 2.24 crore sickle cell cards distributed. Malaria: 79.3% reduction in cases and 85.2% reduction in malaria-related deaths (2014-2023). Kala-azar: India met the elimination target in 2023, ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) deadline.

WHO Recognitions & Global Milestones: WHO certified India for eliminating maternal and neonatal tetanus (2015). India eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem (2024).



Future Plans & Key Proposals from the Meeting

Increasing internet connectivity in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to enhance teleconsultation services.

to enhance teleconsultation services. Strengthening AYUSH interventions to combat obesity through targeted screening and management programs.

to combat obesity through targeted screening and management programs. Ensuring quality control in new health infrastructure like BHISHM cubes (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri).

like BHISHM cubes (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri). Expanding self-assessment of health facilities using the ODK toolkit, already implemented in 95% of facilities.

Conclusion: Strengthening Future Interventions

Shri Nadda reiterated that the discussions and decisions from the MSG meeting will enhance healthcare delivery at the grassroots level. He assured that feedback from stakeholders will be integrated into future health strategies to achieve universal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for all citizens.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to furthering the objectives of NHM through robust policy frameworks, efficient operational strategies, and improved financial mechanisms, ensuring a healthier future for India.