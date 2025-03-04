16th ‘Jumbo’ Majumdar International Seminar Explores the Future of Aerospace Power

The 16th edition of the prestigious ‘Jumbo’ Majumdar International Seminar, organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, at the Air Force Auditorium. This annual event is held in honor of the legendary Wing Commander Karun Krishna Majumdar, a distinguished fighter pilot of pre-Independence India.

The theme for this year’s seminar, ‘Evolving Dynamics of Aerospace Power,’ brought together leading experts, military officials, researchers, and aviation enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to discuss and analyze the future trajectory of aerospace warfare and strategy.

Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (Retd), Director General of CAPS, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for insightful discussions on contemporary and future challenges in aerospace operations.

Key topics deliberated upon by esteemed panelists included:

Integrated Aerospace Management and its significance in modern air operations.

Space Exploitation for Air Superiority, addressing the growing role of space assets in achieving dominance.

Drones and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) in future conflicts, examining their effectiveness in next-generation warfare.

The Influence of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Operations on aerial combat strategies.

Induction of Emerging and Niche Technologies in enhancing the capabilities of 5th-generation fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The seminar provided a platform for vibrant discussions and thought-provoking insights, reigniting interest in the aerospace domain among both young professionals and veterans. The event reinforced the importance of technological advancements and strategic innovation in shaping the future of air and space power.

With a strong turnout of officials, defense analysts, and academicians, the seminar successfully paved the way for future collaborations and knowledge-sharing in the aerospace sector. The Jumbo Majumdar International Seminar continues to be a crucial forum for advancing discourse on air power and national security, strengthening India’s position in the global aerospace landscape.