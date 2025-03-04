Maharashtra's Massive Drug Seizure in 2024: Unprecedented Arrests and Seizures Reported

In an eye-opening report to the Maharashtra state assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that in 2024, the state had seized narcotics valued at Rs 4,249.90 crore and apprehended 14,230 individuals for consuming banned substances.

According to the Chief Minister, who also serves as the state Home Minister, a substantial number of 2,738 cases were registered for drug possession and trafficking, leading to 3,627 arrests. Seizures in Pune were notably high, with drugs worth Rs 3,679.36 crore confiscated from 204 arrests across 129 cases.

Mumbai also faced significant drug issues, with 1,153 cases leading to 1,342 arrests and seizures amounting to Rs 513 crore in the city and its suburbs, making it a critical region in the state's ongoing battle against narcotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)