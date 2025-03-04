Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche at BRO Camp Sparks Investigation

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated following an avalanche at a Border Roads Organisation camp in Uttar Pradesh's Mana, which resulted in the death of eight workers. The incident trapped 54 individuals, of whom 46 were rescued. The investigation will conclude within 15 days.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched after an avalanche descended upon a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana, Uttar Pradesh, last week, tragically claiming the lives of eight workers.

Between 5:30 am and 6 am on February 28, the avalanche hit the BRO camp in Chamoli district, trapping a total of 54 workers. While a swift rescue operation saved 46 of the workers, eight succumbed to the catastrophe.

Promptly acting on the situation, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari ordered a formal investigation. Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been appointed as the investigating officer, tasked with submitting a complete report within 15 days, as per the directive issued on March 1. The injured laborers are currently receiving medical attention at the military hospital in Jyotirmath, with two cases referred to AIIMS-Rishikesh trauma center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

