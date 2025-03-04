Rising Tensions Over KPSC Exam Mishandling: A Call for Reform

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for alleged mismanagement of the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) civil services exams.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, cited multiple postponements and translation discrepancies in the exam papers, criticizing the handling as negligent and calling for a systemic overhaul.

State officials, caught in the crossfire, have promised reforms and accountability, even as the BJP demands immediate punitive measures against those found at fault for the disarray.

(With inputs from agencies.)