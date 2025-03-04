Rising Tensions Over KPSC Exam Mishandling: A Call for Reform
The BJP criticizes the Congress government for mishandling Karnataka's civil services exams. Alleging translation errors and malpractices, they demand a revamp of the KPSC. The Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, highlights multiple irregularities, including mismatched exam papers. The Congress promises reforms and accountability amid mounting political pressure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:26 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for alleged mismanagement of the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) civil services exams.
Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, cited multiple postponements and translation discrepancies in the exam papers, criticizing the handling as negligent and calling for a systemic overhaul.
State officials, caught in the crossfire, have promised reforms and accountability, even as the BJP demands immediate punitive measures against those found at fault for the disarray.
