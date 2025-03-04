Left Menu

Rising Tensions Over KPSC Exam Mishandling: A Call for Reform

The BJP criticizes the Congress government for mishandling Karnataka's civil services exams. Alleging translation errors and malpractices, they demand a revamp of the KPSC. The Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, highlights multiple irregularities, including mismatched exam papers. The Congress promises reforms and accountability amid mounting political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for alleged mismanagement of the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) civil services exams.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, cited multiple postponements and translation discrepancies in the exam papers, criticizing the handling as negligent and calling for a systemic overhaul.

State officials, caught in the crossfire, have promised reforms and accountability, even as the BJP demands immediate punitive measures against those found at fault for the disarray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

