SDPI President M K Faizy Faces Money Laundering Charges

A Delhi court has remanded M K Faizy, national president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days. This action comes amid investigations into suspected money laundering activities linked to the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh made the ruling after the ED requested Faizy's detention to probe financial transactions and an alleged conspiracy. The SDPI, believed by some to be aligned with the PFI, has been at the center of the allegations, although it claims independence from any association with the PFI.

Faizy was detained on March 3 at Delhi's international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has implicated Faizy in transactions reportedly associated with a Kerala-based PFI leader, adding complexity to a case already involving numerous agencies and prior government actions against the PFI.

