Trump's Banking Claims Spark International Debate

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy by claiming that American banks are restricted from doing business in Canada, although Canadian banks have free rein in the U.S. market.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump questioned the fairness of this situation, despite the Canadian Banking Association confirming that 16 U.S. banks are actively operating in Canada.

These banks provide diverse financial services, such as corporate lending and mortgage financing, and are significant players in Canada's retail and cross-border markets, making up half of all foreign bank assets in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)