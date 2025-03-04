Trump's Tariffs: A New Strain on US-Mexico Economic Ties

In a bold move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the 25% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Mexican imports, vowing to retaliate with measures of her own.

The tariffs, a significant shift in decades of economic cooperation, may disrupt the integral trade relationship between the nations, affecting key sectors like the automotive industry.

Sheinbaum is expected to detail Mexico's countermeasures this Sunday, while Trump's decision is linked to efforts in curbing the fentanyl crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)