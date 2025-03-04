UK Enforces Stricter Oversight on Iranian Political Influence
The UK is subjecting Iran to rigorous scrutiny, requiring the Iranian state to register its political activities. This move is in response to heightened Iranian influence and attempts to target British nationals and media critical of Tehran. Security Minister Dan Jarvis emphasizes the need for vigilance against these threats.
The United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that it will now mandate the Iranian state to register all activities aimed at exerting political influence within the UK. This decision subjects Tehran to heightened scrutiny amidst its increasingly assertive actions, according to Security Minister Dan Jarvis.
Jarvis highlighted the threat posed by the Iranian regime, accusing it of targeting dissidents and media outlets that report on its oppressive actions. According to MI5, Iranian-backed plots to harm UK nationals have surged since early 2022.
The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), launching in the summer, will require foreign entities, including Iran's security services, to register political influence activities. Failure to comply will result in criminal charges, British authorities stated, noting a rise in aggressive actions against UK interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Iran
- political influence
- security
- dissidents
- FIRS
- Dan Jarvis
- Tehran
- MI5
- foreign registration
ALSO READ
Rising Star João Fonseca Clinches First ATP Title in Argentina
Assam Makes History: Assembly Session Held Outside Guwahati for First Time
SC posts hearing on batch of pleas relating to Places of Worship Act in first week of April.
India's Pomegranate Export Milestone: First Sea Shipment to Australia
Andhra Pradesh's First Guillain-Barre Syndrome Fatality Sparks Urgent Response