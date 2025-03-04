UK Enforces Stricter Oversight on Iranian Political Influence

The United Kingdom announced on Tuesday that it will now mandate the Iranian state to register all activities aimed at exerting political influence within the UK. This decision subjects Tehran to heightened scrutiny amidst its increasingly assertive actions, according to Security Minister Dan Jarvis.

Jarvis highlighted the threat posed by the Iranian regime, accusing it of targeting dissidents and media outlets that report on its oppressive actions. According to MI5, Iranian-backed plots to harm UK nationals have surged since early 2022.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), launching in the summer, will require foreign entities, including Iran's security services, to register political influence activities. Failure to comply will result in criminal charges, British authorities stated, noting a rise in aggressive actions against UK interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)