Empowering Women in Rural Governance: The Launch of Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj today marked a significant milestone in women’s empowerment and grassroots governance with the launch of the Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan (सशक्त पंचायत-नेत्री अभियान). This initiative, inaugurated at the National Workshop of Women Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions in New Delhi, is a dedicated capacity-building program aimed at equipping Women Elected Representatives (WERs) with leadership acumen, decision-making skills, and governance capabilities. The event, held just ahead of International Women’s Day 2025, witnessed the participation of over 1,200 women Panchayat leaders from across the country.

A Strategic Initiative for Women Leaders in Panchayati Raj

Recognizing the indispensable role of women in rural governance, the Ministry has developed a comprehensive roadmap under this initiative to strengthen their leadership skills and ensure active participation in decision-making processes. The Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan aims to foster inclusive governance, ensuring that women leaders effectively contribute to community development and local self-governance.

Key Dignitaries and Their Perspectives

The event was graced by distinguished leaders, including Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse. Senior officials such as Shri Vivek Bharadwaj (Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj), Shri Ashok K. K. Meena (Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), and Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj), along with representatives from various ministries, state institutions, and international organizations like UNFPA, also participated.

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh: A Call for Strengthening Women’s Leadership

In his keynote address, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the transformative power of women’s leadership in rural governance. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to empower women, particularly at the Gram Panchayat level. He highlighted that over 1.4 million elected women representatives are now active in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), with states like Bihar surpassing reservation quotas, demonstrating the increasing voluntary participation of women in unreserved seats.

“Empowered women are the backbone of a thriving democracy, and through capacity-building efforts like the Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan, we are enabling them to drive grassroots transformation,” Shri Singh remarked. He further stressed that women’s participation is crucial for creating an equitable society, and capacity building enhances their confidence and decision-making abilities.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi: Women-Led Governance for Sustainable Development

Smt. Annapurna Devi underscored the positive correlation between women-led governance and improved investments in health, education, sanitation, and economic growth. She encouraged women elected representatives to exercise their authority independently and eliminate male interference in governance. She pointed to successful government initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and programs such as Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didis, which have transformed rural women into economic contributors.

“Women’s empowerment is not just about participation; it is about political, social, and economic equality. Our policies are designed to uplift women across all spheres of life,” she affirmed.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel: Addressing the Challenge of Proxy Leadership

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel brought attention to the problem of proxy leadership in PRIs, where male relatives of elected women representatives often act as de facto leaders (referred to as Mukhiya Pati, Pradhan Pati, and Sarpanch Pati). He urged women leaders to assert their independence, especially in financial matters, and ensure that their leadership is not undermined.

He further emphasized the need to eliminate gender discrimination in governance and called for greater awareness on issues such as nutritional disparity, female foeticide, and domestic violence. He also linked women’s active participation to the success of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse: From Panchayat to Parliament

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who began her political journey as a Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, shared her personal experiences, emphasizing that women representatives must take charge of their roles and not serve as proxies for others. She encouraged women leaders to aspire for higher leadership roles, stating, “Your journey from Panchayat to Parliament is both possible and necessary for inclusive governance.”

The Road Ahead: Training, Legal Awareness, and Recognition

The National Workshop witnessed the launch of specialized training modules tailored for Women Elected Representatives. Additionally, a “Primer on Law Addressing Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices” was introduced to enhance legal awareness among women in local governance.

To honor exceptional contributions, outstanding women leaders from Panchayats across India were felicitated for their exemplary work in rural self-governance.

The event also featured two panel discussions focusing on:

Women’s Participation and Leadership in PRIs: Changing the Dynamics of Local Self-Governance – exploring how increased representation of women is reshaping governance structures. Women-Led Local Governance: Sectoral Interventions by WERs – covering key areas such as health, education, safety, economic opportunities, and digital transformation.

Conclusion: A Vision for Inclusive and Empowered Governance

The Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan is a landmark initiative that aims to transform rural governance through women-led development. With robust training programs, legal awareness initiatives, and leadership-building strategies, this campaign is set to empower over a million women representatives, enabling them to become true change-makers in their communities.

As the nation progresses towards Viksit Bharat, the role of women in governance is more crucial than ever. With continued government support, capacity-building programs, and societal encouragement, the future of women-led grassroots democracy in India looks strong and promising.