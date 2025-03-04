Left Menu

Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations

Israel is poised to advance to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement if Hamas releases more hostages. The truce, brokered with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian support, faces challenges as the initial stage has ended, with negotiations ongoing about hostages and governance in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:15 IST
Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations

Israel is ready to push forward with the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, contingent on Hamas releasing additional hostages, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday. The truce, facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, halted fighting since January 19, enabling an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

With the initial 42-day period expired, the sides remain at odds on key issues such as governance in Gaza and the fate of Hamas. As Arab leaders convene in Cairo, Saar emphasized the necessity of securing an agreement to release the remaining 59 hostages for progress to occur.

Talks are expected to continue with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aiming to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover. While looting of aid has raised tensions, Israel insists on further hostage releases as a condition for extending the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025