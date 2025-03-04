Israel and Hamas on Brink of New Ceasefire Phase Amid Hostage Negotiations
Israel is poised to advance to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement if Hamas releases more hostages. The truce, brokered with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian support, faces challenges as the initial stage has ended, with negotiations ongoing about hostages and governance in Gaza.
Israel is ready to push forward with the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, contingent on Hamas releasing additional hostages, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday. The truce, facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, halted fighting since January 19, enabling an exchange of hostages and prisoners.
With the initial 42-day period expired, the sides remain at odds on key issues such as governance in Gaza and the fate of Hamas. As Arab leaders convene in Cairo, Saar emphasized the necessity of securing an agreement to release the remaining 59 hostages for progress to occur.
Talks are expected to continue with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aiming to extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover. While looting of aid has raised tensions, Israel insists on further hostage releases as a condition for extending the truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
