Tragic End in Uttar Pradesh: Family Discord Allegedly Leads to Suicide

A 30-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly took his life, accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment in a suicide note. Police are investigating the authenticity of the note as the deceased's family insists on holding the wife and her family accountable for the alleged abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:03 IST
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Tuesday. According to his family, he had left a note accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. Police have begun an investigation to verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Mausampur village, reportedly consumed poison on Sunday and succumbed to his condition in the hospital on Tuesday. His father filed a complaint that led to an FIR being registered against Gaurav's wife, Priya, her mother, and brother.

Krishnapal Singh, Gaurav's father, stated that marital disputes arose shortly after his son married Priya a year ago. Reconciliation attempts failed, and Priya allegedly threatened a dowry harassment case. CO Asmoli Kuldeep Kumar confirmed the investigation under abetment of suicide laws is ongoing.

