Tragedy in Auriya: Young Girl Assaulted by Relative
In Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an 18-year-old relative. After initial treatment, the victim, in Class-1, was stabilized at a district hospital. Police are actively searching for the accused and have enlisted multiple teams for his arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, authorities are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl by her 18-year-old relative. The incident was reported on Tuesday and has sparked swift actions from local law enforcement.
The young victim, who is a student in Class-1, was initially treated at a community health center before being transferred to the district hospital. As reported by the police, her condition is stable, assuring a community on edge following the grievous incident.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the assault took place in a farmland area where the suspect, a relative, took advantage of the girl's presence. The police, demonstrating an urgent response, have formed three dedicated teams to apprehend the suspect. Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar has also visited the hospital to communicate directly with the victim's father, seeking further details on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, Qatar agree to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking, cybercrime, transnational crimes.
Justice Department Shuts Down Law Enforcement Misconduct Database
Bihar Police Week 2025: A Cybersecurity Focus to Fortify Law Enforcement
Punjab's IPS Shuffle: A Major Reshuffle in Law Enforcement Leadership
Sepsis in Newborns: A Growing Crisis in Indian District Hospitals