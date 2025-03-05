Tragedy in Auriya: Young Girl Assaulted by Relative

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, authorities are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl by her 18-year-old relative. The incident was reported on Tuesday and has sparked swift actions from local law enforcement.

The young victim, who is a student in Class-1, was initially treated at a community health center before being transferred to the district hospital. As reported by the police, her condition is stable, assuring a community on edge following the grievous incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the assault took place in a farmland area where the suspect, a relative, took advantage of the girl's presence. The police, demonstrating an urgent response, have formed three dedicated teams to apprehend the suspect. Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar has also visited the hospital to communicate directly with the victim's father, seeking further details on the incident.

