Left Menu

Tragedy in Auriya: Young Girl Assaulted by Relative

In Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an 18-year-old relative. After initial treatment, the victim, in Class-1, was stabilized at a district hospital. Police are actively searching for the accused and have enlisted multiple teams for his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auraiya | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:29 IST
Tragedy in Auriya: Young Girl Assaulted by Relative
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district, authorities are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl by her 18-year-old relative. The incident was reported on Tuesday and has sparked swift actions from local law enforcement.

The young victim, who is a student in Class-1, was initially treated at a community health center before being transferred to the district hospital. As reported by the police, her condition is stable, assuring a community on edge following the grievous incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra, the assault took place in a farmland area where the suspect, a relative, took advantage of the girl's presence. The police, demonstrating an urgent response, have formed three dedicated teams to apprehend the suspect. Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar has also visited the hospital to communicate directly with the victim's father, seeking further details on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025