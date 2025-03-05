Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Molly Kelly was shocked to learn that someone she knew used AI technology to create explicit deepfake images of her from family photos shared on social media. This disturbing discovery led Minnesota legislators to propose a bill aimed at curbing such AI-driven content.

The bill, supported across party lines, targets companies that facilitate the creation of explicit images through 'nudification' sites. Penalties of up to $500,000 could be imposed on companies allowing Minnesota users access to such services. However, constitutional challenges on free speech grounds are anticipated.

Other states and Congress are also seeking regulatory measures against deepfake technology. While some legal experts warn about broad legislative terms, advocates emphasize the urgent need to control such harmful AI applications, which rapidly spread anonymous, unretractable images online.

