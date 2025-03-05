Dollar Dips Amidst Escalating Trade War Tensions

The dollar fell to a three-month low on Wednesday as financial markets grappled with repercussions from a trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The president vowed further reciprocal tariffs in his first Congress address since assuming office, sparking investor concerns over escalating global trade tensions.

During his Congressional speech, Trump confirmed additional tariffs from April 2, including "reciprocal tariffs" to address longstanding trade imbalances. Although the dollar briefly rose during his remarks, it later dropped to 105.46, its weakest since December 6, amid fears of these tariffs impacting economic growth.

As the dollar weakened, other currencies like the euro and sterling gained ground. Meanwhile, China's fiscal stimulus efforts aimed at boosting consumption helped stabilize the yuan. Investor sentiment remains cautious, wary of growth slowdowns and ongoing trade disputes.

