Dollar Dips Amidst Escalating Trade War Tensions

The dollar hit a three-month low due to U.S. President Trump's trade war, as investors worried about global economic impacts. Trump's speech promised further tariffs, causing volatility. Despite some short-term gains, overall currency trends reflected concerns about a possible prolonged economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar fell to a three-month low on Wednesday as financial markets grappled with repercussions from a trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The president vowed further reciprocal tariffs in his first Congress address since assuming office, sparking investor concerns over escalating global trade tensions.

During his Congressional speech, Trump confirmed additional tariffs from April 2, including "reciprocal tariffs" to address longstanding trade imbalances. Although the dollar briefly rose during his remarks, it later dropped to 105.46, its weakest since December 6, amid fears of these tariffs impacting economic growth.

As the dollar weakened, other currencies like the euro and sterling gained ground. Meanwhile, China's fiscal stimulus efforts aimed at boosting consumption helped stabilize the yuan. Investor sentiment remains cautious, wary of growth slowdowns and ongoing trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

