Left Menu

Roadblock: Farmers Stopped from Marching to Chandigarh

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha faced police barricades while attempting to reach Chandigarh for a planned week-long protest. Despite heavy security and roadblocks across Punjab and into Chandigarh, the farmers aim to voice their demands related to agricultural policies and state government issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:42 IST
Roadblock: Farmers Stopped from Marching to Chandigarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers aligned with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha faced roadblocks and heavy police presence as they attempted to reach Chandigarh for a planned week-long protest starting Wednesday. Policemen set up barricades across Punjab and manned all entry points to the Union Territory, leading to significant disruptions in traffic and inconvenience for commuters.

Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General H S Bhullar emphasized the strict enforcement of these actions, stating that farmers would not be permitted to reach Chandigarh under any conditions. Local reports indicated multiple checkpoints in regions such as Moga, Patiala, and Sangrur, where farmers were stopped and some were even detained.

The protesting farmers rallied for demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support prices and a withdrawal of certain agricultural policies. A confrontation between the state's leaders and farmer organizations highlights continued tension post the repealed farm laws of 2020. The situation unfolded amidst ongoing efforts to maintain smooth vehicular flow and public safety in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025