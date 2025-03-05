Roadblock: Farmers Stopped from Marching to Chandigarh

Farmers aligned with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha faced roadblocks and heavy police presence as they attempted to reach Chandigarh for a planned week-long protest starting Wednesday. Policemen set up barricades across Punjab and manned all entry points to the Union Territory, leading to significant disruptions in traffic and inconvenience for commuters.

Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General H S Bhullar emphasized the strict enforcement of these actions, stating that farmers would not be permitted to reach Chandigarh under any conditions. Local reports indicated multiple checkpoints in regions such as Moga, Patiala, and Sangrur, where farmers were stopped and some were even detained.

The protesting farmers rallied for demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support prices and a withdrawal of certain agricultural policies. A confrontation between the state's leaders and farmer organizations highlights continued tension post the repealed farm laws of 2020. The situation unfolded amidst ongoing efforts to maintain smooth vehicular flow and public safety in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)