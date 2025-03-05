Rajasthan Revenue Official Nabbed for Bribery

A revenue department official was detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on allegations of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 15,000.

Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau, Dr. Ravi Prakash Mehreda, revealed that the officer, identified as Dinesh Saini, solicited the bribe in return for assistance in a legal matter.

Following a thorough review of the complaint, a strategic operation was conducted resulting in the officer's capture under the Prevention of Corruption Act during the act of receiving the illicit payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)