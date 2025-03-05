Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Action on Marriage Registration Compliance

The Delhi High Court orders the Centre and Delhi government to comply with a 2006 Supreme Court ruling on compulsory marriage registration. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of implementation and called for rules for a centralized database. A timeline of three months was set for compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:47 IST
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Marriage Registration Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern directive to the Centre and Delhi government to adhere to a 2006 Supreme Court mandate requiring the compulsory registration of marriages, irrespective of faith, within three months. The court's displeasure stems from the authorities' delay in implementing the top court's directions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela lamented the 'pathetic' non-compliance, emphasizing the need for a legal enactment rather than just executive rules. The court flagged deficiencies in the current regulations and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish a centralized marriage registration database.

Petitioner Aakash Goel highlighted the inadequacy of existing mechanisms and the hardships faced due to gaps in the system. The High Court has set July 9 as the deadline for the Centre and state government to report on their progress in addressing these concerns, including creating streamlined registration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025