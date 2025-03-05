Delhi High Court Demands Action on Marriage Registration Compliance

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern directive to the Centre and Delhi government to adhere to a 2006 Supreme Court mandate requiring the compulsory registration of marriages, irrespective of faith, within three months. The court's displeasure stems from the authorities' delay in implementing the top court's directions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela lamented the 'pathetic' non-compliance, emphasizing the need for a legal enactment rather than just executive rules. The court flagged deficiencies in the current regulations and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to establish a centralized marriage registration database.

Petitioner Aakash Goel highlighted the inadequacy of existing mechanisms and the hardships faced due to gaps in the system. The High Court has set July 9 as the deadline for the Centre and state government to report on their progress in addressing these concerns, including creating streamlined registration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)