RSS Convenes to Address Hindu Awakening and National Progress

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, RSS's highest decision-making body, is set to meet in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23. The gathering aims to tackle significant issues including the 'Hindu awakening' and the nation's current scenario. The meeting will be on the premises of the Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli.

The RSS, nearing its centenary, plans to establish a framework of various programmes for this milestone year. Led by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the meeting will review past progress and chart the path forward, emphasizing 'Panch Parivartan'—a social transformation initiative.

Key resolutions on national issues will be considered, and a focus on 'Panch Parivartan' will highlight the five-fold transformation strategy. The involvement of 1,500 karyakartas, alongside national leaders of RSS-inspired bodies, underscores the event's significance. Discussion will also cover the 2024-25 annual report and strategic initiatives.

