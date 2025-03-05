Left Menu

RSS Convenes to Address Hindu Awakening and National Progress

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the RSS's top decision-making body, will meet in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23 to discuss India's current scenario and Hindu awakening. The meeting will prepare programmes for the RSS's centenary and review progress of ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST
RSS Convenes to Address Hindu Awakening and National Progress
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, RSS's highest decision-making body, is set to meet in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23. The gathering aims to tackle significant issues including the 'Hindu awakening' and the nation's current scenario. The meeting will be on the premises of the Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli.

The RSS, nearing its centenary, plans to establish a framework of various programmes for this milestone year. Led by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the meeting will review past progress and chart the path forward, emphasizing 'Panch Parivartan'—a social transformation initiative.

Key resolutions on national issues will be considered, and a focus on 'Panch Parivartan' will highlight the five-fold transformation strategy. The involvement of 1,500 karyakartas, alongside national leaders of RSS-inspired bodies, underscores the event's significance. Discussion will also cover the 2024-25 annual report and strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025