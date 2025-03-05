Mizoram's Alcohol Policy Controversy: Opposition Halts Proposed Amendment

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government's plan to amend the stringent liquor laws in Mizoram faced a setback as opposition parties objected, leading to the deferment of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025. The amendment sought to permit the sale of locally manufactured beer and wine, but was met with resistance from political rivals such as the MNF, Congress, and BJP, who requested more time to study the bill.

Speaker Lalbiakzama announced the hold-up in the legislative assembly, highlighting that church groups and community organizations prefer maintaining strict prohibition laws in the predominantly Christian state. Opposition leaders argue that starting with beer and wine might eventually relax the ban on all alcoholic beverages, conflicting with the church's longstanding stance.

The government's proposal aimed at boosting state revenue was also discussed with church leaders, who surprisingly consented. However, opposition parties met with strong disapproval, signaling potential political friction on the horizon about lifting the state's dry status.

