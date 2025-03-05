Supreme Court Divided Over Foreign Aid Deadline

A narrow victory at the Supreme Court has upheld a federal judge's controversial deadline for the Trump administration, demanding the prompt release of $2 billion in foreign aid. The decision, split 5-4, allows US District Judge Amir Ali's original directive to stand, impacting the completion of significant international projects.

Conservative justices, under the leadership of Justice Samuel Alito, expressed strong disapproval of the ruling. Alito labeled the court's decision as an endorsement of 'judicial hubris,' emphasizing concerns over the judge's authority to mandate such payments.

This contentious ruling reflects the ongoing debate over judicial power and administrative decisions, setting precedents for future interactions between federal authorities and the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)