Supreme Court's Divided Decision on International Aid Funds

The Supreme Court, in a closely contested 5-4 decision, dismissed an attempt by the Trump administration to censure a federal judge for setting a swift deadline on the release of billions in international aid. The decision retains the temporary order that halts the freeze.

Justice Samuel Alito, joined by three conservative colleagues, expressed dissent, criticizing Judge Amir Ali's order as exceeding his authority. Alito described the court's ruling as rewarding an imprudent act, aligning his critique against the timelines Ali established for releasing aid payments.

The Supreme Court stipulated that Judge Ali must clarify which obligations the government must meet to adhere to the restraining order. This arises after the administration shifted from a general freeze to specific case assessments, affecting thousands of contracts and grants valued at USD 60 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)