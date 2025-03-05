Left Menu

Legal Drama: Delhi Police Opposes Kapil Mishra FIR Plea

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:28 IST
Delhi minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have taken a stand against a plea for an FIR against the capital's minister Kapil Mishra, accused of playing a part in the 2020 riots.

In written submissions, prosecutors declared Mishra as falsely implicated, having had no involvement in the northeast Delhi unrest.

During a hearing on February 27, the judicial magistrate postponed the decision to March 24 after considering prosecutors' claims about a scheme to misattribute blame to Mishra.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad mentioned that the larger conspiracy, including Mishra's role, had undergone investigation.

Prasad highlighted that discussions within the DPSG showed the planning of protests was premeditated, redirecting blame to Mishra.

A resident of Yamuna Vihar, Mohammad Ilyas, pushed for an FIR against Mishra and several political figures, including three BJP members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

