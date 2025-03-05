Left Menu

Anju Rathi Rana appointed first ever woman law secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:31 IST
Anju Rathi Rana, an Indian Legal Service officer, was on Wednesday appointed as the new law secretary.

She is the first woman ever to be appointed as secretary, legal affairs, who is also called the law secretary.

Rana joined the law ministry as a joint secretary in 2027. Prior to that, she was a public prosecutor in the Delhi government for 18 years.

A notification announcing her appointment was issued on Wednesday.

Niten Chandra, an IAS officer, was the law secretary till a few months ago and the post had been lying vacant since then.

