PM Modi Promotes Winter Tourism in Uttarakhand, Highlights Key Development Initiatives

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi actively participated in the Winter Tourism Program at Harsil, Uttarakhand, following the flagging off of a trek and bike rally. He also performed pooja and darshan at Mukhwa, the winter seat of Maa Ganga, reinforcing his deep spiritual connection with the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

During his address, the Prime Minister expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident in Mana village, extending his condolences to the affected families. He reassured them that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them during this crisis, providing them strength and support in their time of grief.

Spiritual Significance of Uttarakhand

Shri Modi described Uttarakhand as "Devbhoomi," a land enriched with divine energy, home to the Char Dham and countless sacred sites. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to return, he highlighted his long-standing bond with the region, recalling how Maa Ganga’s blessings guided him to Kashi. He shared his heartfelt appreciation for the hospitality and affection of the local people, particularly the "Didi-Bhuliyas," who often send him traditional produce such as Harsil’s famous rajma.

Transforming Uttarakhand: A Decade of Progress

The Prime Minister reiterated his 2018 vision of making the 2020s the "decade of Uttarakhand," a prophecy that is steadily becoming reality. He acknowledged the continuous achievements and new milestones that are leading to the state's transformation.

Winter tourism was a key focus of his speech, emphasizing that Uttarakhand should not have an "off-season" but should attract tourists year-round. Currently, tourism peaks between March and June but drops significantly in the winter, impacting the economy and local employment. The Prime Minister encouraged winter tourism, noting that activities such as skiing and trekking offer unique experiences, while religious sites host special winter rituals.

Infrastructure Boost and Connectivity Projects

The Prime Minister highlighted several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting tourism and connectivity in Uttarakhand:

Char Dham All-Weather Road , modern expressways, and expanded railway and air connectivity.

, modern expressways, and expanded railway and air connectivity. Kedarnath Ropeway and Hemkund Ropeway Projects , expected to significantly reduce travel time, especially benefiting senior citizens and children.

, expected to significantly reduce travel time, especially benefiting senior citizens and children. Eco-log huts, convention centers, and helipads being developed in locations such as Timmer-Sain Mahadev, Mana, and Jadung.

being developed in locations such as Timmer-Sain Mahadev, Mana, and Jadung. Revitalization of border villages , including those vacated in 1962, ensuring they now play a role in national tourism.

, including those vacated in 1962, ensuring they now play a role in national tourism. Increase in Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, rising from 18 lakh annually before 2014 to around 50 lakh today.

Encouraging New Tourism Concepts

Shri Modi introduced fresh ideas to boost Uttarakhand’s appeal:

Gham Tapo Tourism – Encouraging people to escape winter fog in the plains and enjoy Uttarakhand’s sunny, peaceful weather.

– Encouraging people to escape winter fog in the plains and enjoy Uttarakhand’s sunny, peaceful weather. Corporate and MICE Tourism – Urging businesses to host conferences, exhibitions, and retreats in Uttarakhand.

– Urging businesses to host conferences, exhibitions, and retreats in Uttarakhand. Winter Weddings – Promoting Uttarakhand as a wedding destination to boost the economy.

– Promoting Uttarakhand as a wedding destination to boost the economy. Film Tourism – Inviting the Indian film industry to shoot in Uttarakhand, which has been recognized as the "Most Film-Friendly State."

– Inviting the Indian film industry to shoot in Uttarakhand, which has been recognized as the "Most Film-Friendly State." Wellness and Yoga Retreats – Utilizing hot springs and snow-covered areas for winter yoga camps and Ayurveda therapies.

– Utilizing hot springs and snow-covered areas for winter yoga camps and Ayurveda therapies. Wildlife Safaris – Organizing special winter safaris to establish Uttarakhand as a unique adventure tourism hub.

Role of Content Creators in Tourism Promotion

Recognizing the impact of social media, the Prime Minister appealed to young content creators to promote Uttarakhand’s winter tourism. He suggested organizing a competition for short tourism films to highlight the region’s beauty and potential.

A Bright Future for Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister concluded with optimism, stating that Uttarakhand is on a path to rapid growth. He congratulated the state government for its year-round tourism initiative, ensuring that the beauty and spirituality of "Devbhoomi" will be accessible to visitors throughout the year.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Shri Ajay Tamta, and other dignitaries, underscoring the government's commitment to Uttarakhand’s development and tourism expansion.