Left Menu

Czech PM: debate on extending French nuclear umbrella to European partners is premature

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:44 IST
Czech PM: debate on extending French nuclear umbrella to European partners is premature
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Debate on expanding French nuclear protection to European allies is premature, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday while also welcoming France's willingness to offer its potential in this regard.

In a Wednesday address, French President Emmanuel Macron had said France was open to discussing extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025