Czech PM: debate on extending French nuclear umbrella to European partners is premature
Debate on expanding French nuclear protection to European allies is premature, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday while also welcoming France's willingness to offer its potential in this regard.
In a Wednesday address, French President Emmanuel Macron had said France was open to discussing extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal.
