UPDATE 1-Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO in Poland

NATO's newest member Sweden plans to contribute up to eight Jas Gripen fighter jets to the defence alliance's air policing in Poland, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said on Thursday.

Stenergard said a day before the one-year anniversary of Sweden's accession that its government proposes to participate in NATO air policing, and the protection of logistics operations for support to Ukraine, in Poland. "We propose that Sweden contribute a maximum of eight JAS Gripen with associated personnel, including combat command and support units," she told a press conference.

"In addition, the government proposes that Sweden contribute air and maritime surveillance capabilities and airborne transport capabilities," she added. It would be the first time Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO operations stationed in a country other than Sweden.

Sweden joined NATO on March 7, 2024 as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

