Europe is stronger than Russia and can win any conflict, says Poland's Tusk
Europe is stronger than Russia and is able to defeat it in any kind of conflict, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday. "Europe as a whole is truly capable of winning any military, financial, economic confrontation with Russia - we are simply stronger," Tusk told reporters in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:52 IST
- Poland
"Europe as a whole is truly capable of winning any military, financial, economic confrontation with Russia - we are simply stronger," Tusk told reporters in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit. "We just had to start believing in it. And today it seems to be happening."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
