Europe is stronger than Russia and can win any conflict, says Poland's Tusk

Europe is stronger than Russia and is able to defeat it in any kind of conflict, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday. "Europe as a whole is truly capable of winning any military, financial, economic confrontation with Russia - we are simply stronger," Tusk told reporters in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Europe is stronger than Russia and is able to defeat it in any kind of conflict, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

"Europe as a whole is truly capable of winning any military, financial, economic confrontation with Russia - we are simply stronger," Tusk told reporters in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit. "We just had to start believing in it. And today it seems to be happening."

