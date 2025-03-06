Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Romania detains suspects in Russia-linked treason case, 101-year-old retired general's house raided

* Romania detains six over alleged attempt to overthrow the state with Russian aid * Expelled Russian diplomats accused of supporting anti-constitutional activities * Prosecutors say targeted group aimed to withdraw Romania from NATO and change national symbols (Adds quotes from intelligence agency and retired general in paragraphs 4-6, 8-9) BUCHAREST, March 6 (Reuters) - Romania detained six people on charges of trying to overthrow the state with Russia's help, prosecutors said on Thursday, and a 101-year-old former army major general said his home had been raided as part of the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:31 IST
UPDATE 2-Romania detains suspects in Russia-linked treason case, 101-year-old retired general's house raided

* Romania detains six over alleged attempt to overthrow the state with Russian aid

* Expelled Russian diplomats accused of supporting anti-constitutional activities

* Prosecutors say targeted group aimed to withdraw Romania from NATO and change national symbols

(Adds quotes from intelligence agency and retired general in paragraphs 4-6, 8-9) BUCHAREST, March 6 (Reuters) -

Romania detained six people on charges of trying to overthrow the state with Russia's help, prosecutors said on Thursday, and a 101-year-old former army major general said his home had been raided as part of the investigation. The suspects were detained on Wednesday, the same day Romania - a European Union and NATO member state - declared the Russian embassy's military attache and his deputy personae non grata for what it said were acts contravening diplomatic rules.

Moscow has said it will respond to the move. "The members of the criminal group repeatedly contacted agents of a foreign power, located both in Romania and the Russian Federation," anti-organised crime prosecutors agency DIICOT said in a statement, which did not name the suspects.

Romania's intelligence agency SRI said the two expelled Russian diplomats "collected information in areas of strategic interest and took measures to support the anti-constitutional moves of the group". Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MILITARY STRUCTURE Prosecutors said the group had a military-type structure, with judicial sources naming 101-year-old former army major general Radu Theodoru as a suspect.

Theodoru, a Holocaust denier who has repeatedly praised Romania's fascist World War Two leadership, said in a recorded interview with his daughter posted on his Facebook page that he believed the current government represented "an anti-Romanian state, a system organised to rob this country". "They wasted this country and now they defend themselves and find reasons to misinform the public," he added. Theodoru did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said the group had taken steps to negotiate with external forces regarding the potential withdrawal of Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, from the NATO military alliance. They said the group aimed to install a new government and dissolve the current constitutional order, introducing a new flag, national anthem and changing the country's name.

Political tensions have been running high in Romania since its top court voided the presidential election in December amid accusations of Russian interference - denied by Moscow - in favour of far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu. Georgescu is himself under

investigation on six charges, all of which he denies.

The investigation announced on Thursday is unrelated to Georgescu, prosecution sources said. Judicial sources quoted by TV station Antena3 said one of the expelled Russian officials was loosely tied to a suspect in the Georgescu investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025