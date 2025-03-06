Left Menu

Himachal govt sanctions Rs 56.67 crore for infra development at Chintpurni temple

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:16 IST
Himachal govt sanctions Rs 56.67 crore for infra development at Chintpurni temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Government has sanctioned Rs 56.67 crore for the beautification and enhancement of basic amenities at Mata Shri Chintpurni Temple in Una district, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

This allocation has been made under the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to improve facilities for devotees and boost religious tourism in the state, the spokesperson stated in a release.

The sanctioned amount will be utilized to establish a modern queue complex with a lift facility, a purified drinking water supply and CCTV coverage across the entire temple premises.

Additionally, a plastic shredder, along with a solid waste recycling and management plant, will be set up to maintain cleanliness and efficiently dispose of waste in the complex.

To further facilitate devotees, proper signage will be installed and shops for local vendors will also be constructed. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of the pilgrims visiting the temple, the spokesperson added.

Chintpurni Temple is a renowned Shaktipeeth in North India, attracting lakhs of devotees each year. The proposed facilities will significantly contribute to making the pilgrimage more convenient and comfortable, the statement concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025