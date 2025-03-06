Switzerland cancels Geneva Conventions meeting on occupied Palestinian territories, sources say

Switzerland has informed states that it has cancelled a conference on the application of the Geneva Conventions to the occupied Palestinian territories for want of participants, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The country had invited 196 parties to the conventions to participate in the March 7 conference in Geneva on the situation of civilians living in the Israeli occupied territories.

The Palestinian ambassador told Reuters earlier on Friday that his delegation did not plan to attend the event, saying that a draft document circulated among participants fell short of its expectations. Israel has also criticised the event.

