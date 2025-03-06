Left Menu

Switzerland cancels Geneva Conventions meeting on occupied Palestinian territories, sources say

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:52 IST
Switzerland cancels Geneva Conventions meeting on occupied Palestinian territories, sources say
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland has informed states that it has cancelled a conference on the application of the Geneva Conventions to the occupied Palestinian territories for want of participants, three diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The country had invited 196 parties to the conventions to participate in the March 7 conference in Geneva on the situation of civilians living in the Israeli occupied territories.

The Palestinian ambassador told Reuters earlier on Friday that his delegation did not plan to attend the event, saying that a draft document circulated among participants fell short of its expectations. Israel has also criticised the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025