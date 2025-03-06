Mexico won't have to pay tariffs on USMCA goods until April 2, Trump says
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said Mexico won't be required to pay tariffs on any goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade until April 2.
"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"This Agreement is until April 2nd."
