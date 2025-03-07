UPDATE 4-Trump delays tariffs for all USMCA-compliant goods for both Mexico and Canada

President Donald Trump on Thursday exempted goods from both Canada and Mexico under a North American trade pact for a month from the 25% tariffs that he had imposed earlier this week, the latest twist in fast-shifting trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and business leaders.

The exemption, which will expire on April 2, covers both of the two largest U.S. trading partners. Trump had earlier only mentioned an extension for Mexico, but the amended tariffs order - initially issued on Tuesday - covers Canada as well. (Reporting By Katharine Jackson in Washington, Kylie Madry and Brendan O'Boyle in Mexico City, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell and Howard Goller)

