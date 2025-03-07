Left Menu

Judge orders Trump administration to pay nearly $2 billion in USAID and State Dept. debts

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 05:11 IST
A federal judge on Thursday gave the Trump administration until Monday to pay nearly $2 billion in debts to partners of the US Agency for International Development and the State Department, thawing the administration's six-week funding freeze on all foreign assistance.

US District Judge Amir Ali ruled in favour of nonprofit groups and businesses that sued over the funding freeze, which has forced organisations around the world to slash services and lay off thousands of workers.

Ali issued his order a day after a divided Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's bid to freeze funding that flowed through USAID. The high court instructed Ali to clarify what the government must do to comply with his earlier order requiring the quick release of funds for work that had already been done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

