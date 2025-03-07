South Korea national security adviser asks US officials for tariff consultation

South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik asked U.S. officials for productive consultation over tariffs during a trip to Washington D.C., South Korea's presidential office said in a statement on Friday.

Shin explained to U.S. officials about South Korea's current tariffs concerning the U.S. with the free trade agreement between the countries applied, the office said.

