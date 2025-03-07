Three civilians missing in Kathua, BJP MLA raises issue in J-K Assembly

A BJP MLA on Friday raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly the issue of three civilians missing from a village in Kathua district, and sought a response from the government.

Officials said the three, who were on way to attend a wedding, went missing on Thursday night and a massive search operation is underway in Lohai Malhar area of Kathua district to trace them.

As the Assembly session began for the day, BJP member Satesh Sharma raised a point of order to inform the House about the missing civilians in Lohai Malhar area of Billawar constituency.

''I want to inform you about the missing three civilians. We want to seek answers from the government,'' Sharma said.

In response, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said the Question Hour had begun and suggested the question be taken up afterwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)