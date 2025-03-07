Partially burnt body of woman found in UP's Balrampur

The partially burnt body of a woman was found in the bushes along the Saryu Canal in Pachperwa area here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the body was found near Bhatar Chauraha on Thursday evening.

''The deceased appears to be around 25 years old. Her face and half of her body was burnt. It is suspected that she was murdered and set on fire, in a bid to conceal her identity before being dumped near the canal,'' he added.

He said efforts are underway to establish the identity of the woman, who was found with six fingers on her left hand. The SP said a forensic team has collected evidence, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)