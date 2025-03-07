IATA Announces Focus on Digitalization, Sustainability, and Security for 2025 World Cargo Symposium

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially announced that the 2025 World Cargo Symposium (WCS) will center on digitalization, sustainability, and safety/security as key themes to drive the future of air cargo. These focus areas aim to help the global air cargo industry adapt to evolving geopolitical dynamics, technological advancements, and shifting market demands.

Air Cargo Industry Adapts to New Challenges

"Air cargo demonstrated its resilience in adapting to the post-pandemic world. In 2024, more cargo was transported by air than ever before. But the world is moving at an even faster pace with technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, evolving risks, and changing customer needs. At WCS in Dubai, we’ll collectively take stock of what’s next for air cargo, focusing on digitalization, sustainability, safety/security, and e-commerce. The growing demand for air cargo underscores its critical role," stated Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Dubai: A Strategic Location for WCS 2025

Scheduled to take place from April 15-17, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the event is being hosted by Emirates SkyCargo and dnata. This marks the second time that the UAE will serve as the host nation, following the successful 2017 edition.

"With its strategic location and world-class logistics infrastructure, Dubai is a natural choice for the 2025 IATA World Cargo Symposium. As this year’s host airline, Emirates SkyCargo is set to showcase its expanding capabilities and commitment to driving efficiency, innovation, and connectivity across the air cargo industry. The symposium will be a key platform to shape the future of air cargo and align on the best strategies for growth," said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.

Echoing the sentiment, Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO - Airport Operations, dnata, highlighted Dubai’s role in shaping the future of cargo: "We’re proud to welcome industry leaders to Dubai, home to our first and largest operations, at a time of incredible growth and transformation in the cargo sector. With safety, innovation, and sustainability at the core of our business, the IATA World Cargo Symposium offers an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas and explore new solutions. We look forward to connecting with our partners and stakeholders to enhance both operational and environmental efficiency, driving meaningful progress across the industry."

Keynote Speakers and Sessions

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

Brendan Sullivan, Global Head of Cargo, IATA

Badr Abbas, Division Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO - Airport Operations, dnata

Andres Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, LATAM Cargo and IATA Cargo Advisory Council Chair

Gabriela Hiitola, SVP, Finnair Cargo

Ludwig Hausmann, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Tom Owen, Director Cargo, Cathay Cargo

Core Topics to Shape the Future of Air Cargo

The symposium will address key industry priorities through plenary sessions, specialized tracks, workshops, and executive summits. Some of the critical discussions will include:

Digitalization: The impact of AI and automation on air cargo operations and supply chains.

The impact of AI and automation on air cargo operations and supply chains. Sustainability: Decarbonization strategies, reduction of single-use plastics, and ESG reporting frameworks.

Decarbonization strategies, reduction of single-use plastics, and ESG reporting frameworks. Risk & Resilience: Approaches to navigating geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory shifts, and supply chain disruptions.

Approaches to navigating geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory shifts, and supply chain disruptions. E-Commerce Growth: Enhancing visibility between e-retailers and cargo operators to improve efficiency.

Workshops and Specialized Forums

In addition to high-level discussions, the WCS program will feature a range of workshops and industry-focused forums, including:

Future Air Cargo Executives Summit (FACES): Strategies for developing the next generation of air cargo professionals.

Strategies for developing the next generation of air cargo professionals. Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) Workshop: Insights into how competency-based training enhances workplace safety and performance.

Insights into how competency-based training enhances workplace safety and performance. IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Programs: Improving performance in key market segments such as CEIV Pharma, CEIV Live Animals, CEIV Lithium Batteries, and CEIV Fresh.

Improving performance in key market segments such as CEIV Pharma, CEIV Live Animals, CEIV Lithium Batteries, and CEIV Fresh. Cargo Solutions Workshop: How IATA’s Cargo Solutions support industry compliance, safety, and decision-making.

How IATA’s Cargo Solutions support industry compliance, safety, and decision-making. E-Commerce Forum: Examining how improved transparency between online retailers and cargo operators can drive efficiency.

Examining how improved transparency between online retailers and cargo operators can drive efficiency. ULD Forum: Exploring AI opportunities in ULD design and the potential for ULDs to collect and report sustainability-related data.

A Pivotal Event for the Future of Air Cargo

As the air cargo industry continues to evolve, the 2025 WCS in Dubai will be a key event for stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions, industry regulations, and future growth strategies. By focusing on digitalization, sustainability, and security, the symposium will pave the way for a more resilient, efficient, and future-ready air cargo industry.