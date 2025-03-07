Left Menu

Court Orders Release of South Korean President Amidst Rebellion Charges

South Korea's court has ordered the release of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, allowing him to stand trial for rebellion charges related to his imposition of martial law. The decision raises questions about the legitimacy of the investigations and may deepen the country's political divide.

Updated: 07-03-2025 15:46 IST
President
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court has ruled that President Yoon Suk Yeol be released from jail, enabling him to face trial for rebellion charges linked to his imposition of martial law last year. This decision comes after his impeachment, and before the Constitutional Court's impending ruling on formally removing him from office.

The Seoul Central District Court justified the release by stating that the legal period for Yoon's formal arrest expired before his indictment for the rebellion charge. The Court also highlighted the necessity to address issues regarding the legality of the investigations against him. Yoon's counsel claims that the agency responsible for holding him lacked the legal authority to investigate rebellion charges.

Amidst Yoon's ongoing legal battle, the political climate in South Korea remains tense. His martial law decree, which lasted only six hours, has evoked memories of past military regimes and has sparked large-scale demonstrations. With the looming possibility of an official impeachment confirmation, South Korea faces further polarization in its already divided political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

