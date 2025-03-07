Left Menu

Haryana's Development Soars: A Commitment to Welfare and Progress

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressed the Haryana Assembly, stressing the state's rapid development and welfare initiatives under his leadership. Highlighting schemes for the upliftment of backward communities, social security pensions, and water resource projects, he emphasized Haryana's commitment to elevating living standards for all residents and achieving remarkable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:27 IST
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressed the Haryana Assembly, marking the onset of the budget session with a focus on accelerated development and inclusive welfare for all communities in the state.

Emphasizing the 'Antyodaya' philosophy, Dattatreya highlighted the government's proactive steps to support backward and deprived communities. He cited the strategic improvements in social security pensions and procurement at minimum support prices to benefit farmers, showcasing Haryana's commitment to ensuring welfare reaches everyone.

In infrastructural advancements, the governor detailed projects like the construction of key dams to boost water supply, alongside the state's determination to secure water rights from the Ravi and Beas rivers. He also underlined women's empowerment initiatives and highlighted ongoing educational reforms, setting a course for comprehensive and sustainable progress in Haryana.

