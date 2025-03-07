Tensions Flare: Hindu Mahasabha's Attempted Ritual at Shahi Jama Masjid Foiled

Members of the Hindu Mahasabha sought to perform a religious ritual at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, but were denied permission due to the site's disputed status.

Following the denial, the group conducted a 'havan' at the office of the Sambhal SDM, declaring the area 'sacred land'.

The situation remains tense, with heightened security measures and restrictions ahead of upcoming religious events in the communally-sensitive area.

