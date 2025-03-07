Tensions Flare: Hindu Mahasabha's Attempted Ritual at Shahi Jama Masjid Foiled
Members of the Hindu Mahasabha performed a 'havan' at Sambhal SDM's office after being denied access to Shahi Jama Masjid for prayers. The city, sensitive after previous riots, saw heavy security deployed as tensions remained high, with upcoming Holi festivities and the first Friday namaz of Ramzan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Members of the Hindu Mahasabha sought to perform a religious ritual at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, but were denied permission due to the site's disputed status.
Following the denial, the group conducted a 'havan' at the office of the Sambhal SDM, declaring the area 'sacred land'.
The situation remains tense, with heightened security measures and restrictions ahead of upcoming religious events in the communally-sensitive area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement