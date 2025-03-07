World News Briefs: From Execution to Global Diplomacy

In a striking decision, South Carolina is set to execute a man by firing squad, the first such instance in the U.S. in 15 years. Brad Sigmon, convicted of double murder, has chosen this method over electric chair or lethal injection, fearing a protracted death.

Mexican activists sound alarms ahead of a women's rights march, pointing to fragile progress under President Claudia Sheinbaum. Meanwhile, Taiwan expresses concerns about China extending its crackdown on Taiwanese independence supporters beyond its borders.

In South Korea, a court decision may see the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol, despite insurrection charges. A dark shadow looms over women's sports as athletes face increased stalking risks. On the international stage, geopolitical tensions rise involving the EU, Russia, and the U.S., with significant developments in Ukraine and China-U.S. relations. Germany braces for a massive airport strike, impacting over half a million passengers.

