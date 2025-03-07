Left Menu

Bribery Scandal at Malda: Civic Volunteers Benched Over Viral Beating Video

Three civic volunteers at Harishchandrapur Police Station in Malda, West Bengal, were benched following a viral video showing them allegedly beating a driver for refusing a bribe. An investigation is underway, and the police are examining CCTV and other video evidence related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:38 IST
In West Bengal's Malda district, a shocking incident has led to the benching of three civic volunteers at Harishchandrapur Police Station. They stand accused of assaulting a goods vehicle driver who reportedly refused to pay a bribe.

The assault allegedly occurred at Bhalabari Naka Point on Thursday, and the subsequent viral video has sparked widespread outrage. Police have not yet made any arrests but are actively investigating.

The driver, Ruhul Ali, claims the volunteers demanded Rs 1,000 and resorted to violence when he offered only Rs 500. The police have initiated a departmental inquiry and are reviewing video evidence in connection to the disturbing accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

