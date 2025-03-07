Bribery Scandal at Malda: Civic Volunteers Benched Over Viral Beating Video

In West Bengal's Malda district, a shocking incident has led to the benching of three civic volunteers at Harishchandrapur Police Station. They stand accused of assaulting a goods vehicle driver who reportedly refused to pay a bribe.

The assault allegedly occurred at Bhalabari Naka Point on Thursday, and the subsequent viral video has sparked widespread outrage. Police have not yet made any arrests but are actively investigating.

The driver, Ruhul Ali, claims the volunteers demanded Rs 1,000 and resorted to violence when he offered only Rs 500. The police have initiated a departmental inquiry and are reviewing video evidence in connection to the disturbing accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)