Lalit Modi Bids Goodbye to Indian Passport Amidst Legal Pursuits
Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has applied to surrender his Indian passport to the Indian high commission in London. Modi, now a citizen of Vanuatu, is wanted by Indian authorities for alleged financial embezzlement during his leadership of the IPL.
Lalit Modi, the mastermind behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has taken a significant step in his legal journey by filing an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this development on Friday, revealing that Modi has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation. Modi has been residing in London since leaving India in 2010.
The former IPL chief remains under the scrutiny of Indian law enforcement for alleged financial misappropriations during his tenure. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that Modi's application will undergo examination in accordance with existing rules, while efforts to address the legal case continue.
