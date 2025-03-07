Left Menu

Lalit Modi Bids Goodbye to Indian Passport Amidst Legal Pursuits

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has applied to surrender his Indian passport to the Indian high commission in London. Modi, now a citizen of Vanuatu, is wanted by Indian authorities for alleged financial embezzlement during his leadership of the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:12 IST
Lalit Modi Bids Goodbye to Indian Passport Amidst Legal Pursuits
Lalit Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Lalit Modi, the mastermind behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has taken a significant step in his legal journey by filing an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this development on Friday, revealing that Modi has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation. Modi has been residing in London since leaving India in 2010.

The former IPL chief remains under the scrutiny of Indian law enforcement for alleged financial misappropriations during his tenure. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that Modi's application will undergo examination in accordance with existing rules, while efforts to address the legal case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025