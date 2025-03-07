Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Liverpool Fans' Lawsuits Against UEFA Move Forward

UEFA's attempt to dismiss lawsuits from Liverpool fans over chaos at the 2022 Champions League final was rejected. The case focuses on alleged negligence causing personal injuries. Despite a previous settlement with some fans, around 800 continue their legal pursuit. UEFA initially blamed fans but later apologized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:33 IST
Landmark Ruling: Liverpool Fans' Lawsuits Against UEFA Move Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, UEFA lost its bid on Friday to dismiss lawsuits filed by hundreds of Liverpool fans over alleged personal injuries sustained during the 2022 Champions League final. The event was marred by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France, leading to a delayed match start.

The lawsuit against UEFA and UEFA Events, initiated in 2023, highlights the pandemonium outside the stadium, where French police used tear gas on fans. A major review identified UEFA's responsibility for multiple near incidents before the final, where Real Madrid ultimately claimed victory over Liverpool.

An earlier settlement had been reached with some fans, but a separate case involving about 800 Liverpool supporters continues at the High Court. UEFA, while denying liability, now faces further legal challenges in the English courts. The governing body's initial claims blaming Liverpool fans have been retracted following an independent review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025