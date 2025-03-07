Landmark Ruling: Liverpool Fans' Lawsuits Against UEFA Move Forward

In a significant legal development, UEFA lost its bid on Friday to dismiss lawsuits filed by hundreds of Liverpool fans over alleged personal injuries sustained during the 2022 Champions League final. The event was marred by chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France, leading to a delayed match start.

The lawsuit against UEFA and UEFA Events, initiated in 2023, highlights the pandemonium outside the stadium, where French police used tear gas on fans. A major review identified UEFA's responsibility for multiple near incidents before the final, where Real Madrid ultimately claimed victory over Liverpool.

An earlier settlement had been reached with some fans, but a separate case involving about 800 Liverpool supporters continues at the High Court. UEFA, while denying liability, now faces further legal challenges in the English courts. The governing body's initial claims blaming Liverpool fans have been retracted following an independent review.

(With inputs from agencies.)