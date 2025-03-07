Left Menu

Tensions and Departures: Key Israeli Military Spokesperson Steps Down Amid Criticisms

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's chief military spokesperson during the Gaza conflict, is stepping down amid criticisms from Defence Minister Israel Katz. An expected promotion for Hagari was blocked due to strained relations with military leadership, leading to his retirement and marking another shift in Israel's military communications strategy.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:46 IST
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who has been at the forefront as Israel's primary military spokesperson during the Gaza conflict, will soon step down. The decision follows criticisms from Defence Minister Israel Katz, casting a light on the strained dynamics within Israel's military high command.

The anticipated promotion for Hagari was reportedly halted by Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Israel's new military chief. This blockage, coupled with tense interactions with senior officials, culminated in Hagari's departure. Notably, Hagari faced an official rebuke from former army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi for public comments perceived as overstepping his spokesperson role.

As Hagari exits, the Israeli military's internal conflicts have become more apparent, particularly regarding the inquiries into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. The campaign in Gaza continues to have devastating effects, with high casualties reported on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

