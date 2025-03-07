Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties with Thailand During Phuket Port Visit

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, comprising INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera, successfully concluded its visit to Phuket Deep Sea Port, Thailand, with a series of professional and cultural engagements. The visit, aimed at reinforcing maritime cooperation and fostering bilateral ties, culminated in a high-level Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) vessel, HTMS Huahin, on 4 March 2025. This exercise featured coordinated tactical maneuvers and an exchange of sea riders, further strengthening operational synergy between the two navies.

During their stay in Phuket, extensive bilateral activities were conducted between the Indian Navy and the RTN. The visit featured multiple professional exchanges, cross-training visits, and social interactions, reinforcing the camaraderie between naval personnel of both nations.

High-Level Engagements and Strategic Discussions

Capt Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Veera, met with Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area Command. Their discussions revolved around regional security, the scope for future joint training exercises, and collaborative goodwill activities, reflecting the shared commitment to maritime stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Cross-Training and Knowledge Exchange

As part of the engagement, the sea trainees of 1TS visited the 3rd Naval Area Command, Phangna Naval Port, and HTMS Krabi, providing valuable opportunities for interactive learning and sharing best practices in naval operations. In reciprocation, RTN personnel, school children, and members of the Indian diaspora were given guided tours of the 1TS ships, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of naval operations.

Strengthening Cultural and Social Ties

Beyond military cooperation, the visit was marked by cultural and social engagements aimed at strengthening people-to-people connections. A joint yoga session and friendly sports fixtures between Indian and Thai naval personnel promoted physical well-being and teamwork. Additionally, an Indian Naval band concert at Patong Beach attracted a large audience, including tourists and the local Thai populace, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.

Diplomatic and Community Engagement

The visit also featured a grand onboard reception co-hosted by the Indian Embassy and the Senior Officer of 1TS. This prestigious gathering was attended by senior leadership from the Royal Thai Navy, esteemed members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats, and distinguished guests, reinforcing diplomatic relations and fostering goodwill between the two nations.

Commitment to Regional Maritime Cooperation

The successful visit of 1TS to Phuket reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between the Indian and Thai navies and underscored the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation in the region. In alignment with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, the visit reinforced efforts to ensure stability, security, and mutual growth within the maritime domain.

This visit marks another milestone in India’s commitment to regional collaboration, underscoring the pivotal role of naval diplomacy in strengthening ties with maritime neighbors.